Use "Insane" Foreign Aid Budget To Save The NHS, Insists Nick Ferrari

3 January 2018, 07:46

Nick Ferrari has demanded that the government diverts the Foreign Aid budget to help ease the crisis in the NHS.

Up to 55,000 operations have been cancelled as hospitals struggle to cope with the increased winter demand.

Nick believes it is "insane" that we are funding health services abroad through the Foreign Aid budget, but we can't afford to treat people in this country.

Nick Ferrari has a way to ease the NHS crisis
Nick Ferrari has a way to ease the NHS crisis. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "The NHS is getting the thick end of £3 billion a week and it's a giant, it's a behemoth to control and to administer, I understand.

"I don't think that all the money that goes in is particularly well spent. I think it could be managed far better.

"But this is unprecedented, this has never been at this level before. For the whole of this month, non-critical operations stopped, tens of thousands of operations cancelled. Senior doctors will be at the doors of A&E units up and down England and Wales to turn away non-urgent cases.

"But again we have £13 billion sitting in a fund that's providing contraceptive clinics in Malawi, but we haven't got enough to look after patients in Stoke.

"Am I the only one that thinks this is completely insane?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Chris Grayling

Chris Grayling Defends Trip To Qatar On Day Commuters Face Rail Fare Hike

18 hours ago

Iain Dale

Caller Accuses Iain Dale Of Taking Bribes From Hillary Clinton To Talk Down Russia

11 days ago

Iain Dale

Are Referendums An Assault On Democracy? This Caller Thinks They Are

11 days ago