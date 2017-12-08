Vince Cable: It Appears Britain Could Be Tied To Single Market For A Century

8 December 2017, 10:10

Sir Vince Cable says it appears Britain could be tied to the single market and customs union until the Irish border question is solved, which could take a “century”.

The Liberal Democrat leader was speaking after the UK and EU announced an agreement on the first phase of the Brexit talks.

Jean-Claude Juncker declared “sufficient progress” had been made on key areas such as the rights of EU citizens, divorce bill and the Irish border.

Sir Vince Cable
Picture: LBC

Theresa May travelled to Brussels this morning following intensive overnight negotiations.

She said there would be no hard border and the Good Friday Agreement would be upheld.

The Prime Minister added that the deal was “fair” to the British taxpayer.

Sir Vince, a staunch Remainer, said the announcement had left him feeling “generally positive” as it had “reduced the risk of crashing out in a disorderly way”.

He added: “I also infer from what has been said that Brexit is now being tied to the resolution of the Irish border problem.

“In other words Britain will stay in the single market and customs union until the Irish border issue is resolved.

“But, since the Irish border issue is unlikely to be resolved any time this century, it seems to imply we’re staying indefinitely.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Lord Hesletine

Lord Heseltine: Yes, I Do Believe In A United States Of Europe

20 hours ago

Iain Dale

Caller Compares Israel To Isis But Iain Dale Won’t Let Him Get Away With It

1 day ago

Iain Dale

This Caller Gave Up Work To Care For Parents But Ended Up Homeless

1 day ago