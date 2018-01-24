Wetherspoons Boss Admits He's No Idea Why Steak Club Was Cancelled Yesterday

24 January 2018, 07:56

The chairman of JD Wetherpoon admitted to LBC that he doesn't know why the chain's popular Steak Club was cancelled last night.

Wetherspoons usually sell 90,000 steaks every Tuesday, but customers who went last night found the rump, Sirloin steak and gammon off the menu, replaced with chicken.

And speaking to Nick Ferrari, Tim Martin revealed he didn't know why it had happened.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin insists we need to get out of the EU
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin insists we need to get out of the EU. Picture: LBC

When asked about why the incident had happened, Mr Martin said: "It's a very good question.

"We had a product recall yesterday. Pretty rare, but does happen occasionally. And I just don't know.

"I'm sure we'll get it back on within a couple of days."

The Wetherspoons boss admitted he only found out about the problem when he read it in the newspapers.

He added: "Someone from the Sun went into one of our pubs for a steak and couldn't get one.

"It flashed around Britain even before I'd found out. That's the way it goes."

According to The Sun, meat supplier Russell Hume recalled the products as a ‘precautionary measure’ due to mislabelling.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Give children the vote to curb obesity? Iain was shocked

Give Children The Vote To Stop Obesity: Iain's Shocked Reaction Is A Must See

19 hours ago

Henry Bolton refuses to resign as leader of Ukip

Ukip's Suzanne Evans: Henry Bolton Is "Deluded" If He Thinks He Can Continue As Leader

1 day ago

Ian Collins and Henry Bolton

Henry Bolton “Irreplaceable” Claims Caller In Argument With Ian Collins

2 days ago