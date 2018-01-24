The Wetherspoons Boss Spectacularly Mixed His Metaphors On LBC

24 January 2018, 11:24

The chairman of JD Wetherspoon is known to employ a unique turn of phrase - and he excelled himself on LBC this morning.

Tim Martin was speaking to Nick Ferrari to discuss impressive trading figures by the pub chain.

But when Nick asked him what he plans to do to keep business booming, he said: "I do a bit of surfing in my spare time and things are going quite well, so we're just gotta keep riding the waves, try and not fall off.

"And watch out for the bear traps along the way."

During the interview, Mr Martin also admitted had no idea why the chain's Steak Club was cancelled last night.

When asked what happened, he responded: "It's a very good question.

"We had a product recall yesterday. Pretty rare, but does happen occasionally. And I just don't know.

"I'm sure we'll get it back on within a couple of days."

