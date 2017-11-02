What Does Fallon’s Resignation Mean For Military Personnel? Not Much Says Ex Army Officer

A former officer in the Grenadier Guards who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says Michael Fallon was "quite well regarded" within Armed forces but reality is Defence Secretary, as a person, is “pretty irrelevant”.

Patrick Hennessey who is also an author on military issues told Nick that this kind of change was unlikely to have any huge effect for military personnel.

He said: "Your average servicemen and women is not going to be hugely affected by a change at the top".

He added it would be interesting to see who the replacement will be.

According to Mr Hennessey Sir Michael Fallon was seen as a “steady pair of hands”.

He added that in a way the manner of his swift departure is the "kind of thing the military respect".

Sir Michael Fallon resigned as Defence Secretary following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

In a letter to the Prime Minister he wrote: “I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the Armed Forces that I have the honour to represent, I have reflected on my position and I am therefore resigning as Defence Secretary”.