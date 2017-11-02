What Does Fallon’s Resignation Mean For Military Personnel? Not Much Says Ex Army Officer

2 November 2017, 07:37

A former officer in the Grenadier Guards who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says Michael Fallon was "quite well regarded" within Armed forces but reality is Defence Secretary, as a person, is “pretty irrelevant”.

Patrick Hennessey who is also an author on military issues told Nick that this kind of change was unlikely to have any huge effect for military personnel.

He said: "Your average servicemen and women is not going to be hugely affected by a change at the top".

He added it would be interesting to see who the replacement will be.

According to Mr Hennessey Sir Michael Fallon was seen as a “steady pair of hands”.

He added that in a way the manner of his swift departure is the "kind of thing the military respect".

Sir Michael Fallon resigned as Defence Secretary following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

In a letter to the Prime Minister he wrote: “I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the Armed Forces that I have the honour to represent, I have reflected on my position and I am therefore resigning as Defence Secretary”.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Graham Brady

Tory MP Says PM Has A "Tough Judgement" To Make Over Sex Toy Minister

2 days ago

Ian Collins said the male sex was being "utterly maligned"

Ian Collins Says Nowadays Flirting Just Makes You A Pervert

3 days ago

Dale and Cleverly

Tory MP Believes Jeremy Corbyn Could Be Next Prime Minister

5 days ago