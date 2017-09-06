"What Don't You Understand?": Ferrari Fumes At Caller Over Brexit Deadline

6 September 2017, 08:30

Nick Ferrari blew his top after this caller suggested that Brexit negotiations can go on long after we leave the EU

Roy in Eastbourne suggested that the two-year deadline is self-imposed and we can just leave the European Union and then continue negotiations afterwards.

But Nick insisted that means we wouldn't have left the EU, likened it to selling your house but then not moving out.

A frustrated Nick Ferrari, taking this caller to task
A frustrated Nick Ferrari, taking this caller to task. Picture: LBC

Caller Roy said: "We're being misled, we're being told that everything needs to be sorted out by March 19. No it hasn't.

"After March 19, we're going to be a perfectly independent nation that can do what it likes when it likes."

But Nick had a very good point: "If we haven't Brexited, we won't be an independent nation.

"Obviously it doesn't work like that because the reason you have a deadline is that everything has to be resolved. The financial settlement, aspects of migration, aspects of law, aspects of cooperation going forward. They all have to be resolved."

When Roy suggested the deadline was artificially created, a frustrated Nick continued: "Don't you understand what the word deadline means?

"Shall we let it drag on until 2029 then? What was the bloody point for God's sake?

"We don't leave if we haven't resolved it. What don't you understand? What don't you get?"

Roy asked who would stop us leaving, but Nick boomed back: "We can't leave if we're still paying into it. It won't be signed off.

"It's like when you buy a house and sell a house. You have to get out of your house, you can't stay in it as well."

Latest on LBC

James incredulously asked: "And you saw them where?"

The Mainstream Media Don't Report On Brexit, Says Caller Citing Brexit Articles In The Times
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins simply does not believe that white privilege exists

White Privilege Doesn't Exist, Insists Ian Collins

1 day ago

Iain Dale Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg Does Not Rule Out Accepting A Ministerial Position If Offered

1 day ago

Ian Collins was angry that hijabs have been added to school uniform

Hijabs In School Uniforms Create Division, Says Ian Collins

2 days ago