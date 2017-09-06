What To Do If You're Being Bullied From Dad Of Boy Who Killed Himself

6 September 2017, 11:38

The father of a boy who killed himself after being bullied has told LBC what you should do if you or your son is being bullied.

Ben Vodden took his own life after continuous bullying on the school bus which got so bad that even the driver joined in on the abuse.

His father Paul spoke to Nick Ferrari as part of LBC's Back To School campaign on mental health, in which our landmark study found that 60% of children had been bullied at school and one in six of those had suicidal thoughts.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Paul Vodden, whose son killed himself after being bullied
Nick Ferrari spoke to Paul Vodden, whose son killed himself after being bullied. Picture: LBC

Mr Vodden revealed that over the last five years, 72 children had killed themselves after being bullied.

And as children go back to school, he gave advice on what parents need to look out for.

He said: "You need to be aware of how you child is behaving.

"My message would be to the children: If you are being bullied, talk to somebody. Even if it's not your parent, even if it's not a teacher, talk to a friend, talk to anybody. That's the important thing.

"Make it known that you're suffering a terrible thing.

"Then parents: if you discover that your child is being bullied, take it up with the school and don't take no for an answer.

"Quite often, I hear still that schools won't accept that bullying is going on. Bullying is part and parcel of what kids do to each other. We shouldn't stamp it out, we should put a system in place that deals effectively, efficiently and speedily with bullying."

If You Are Being Bullied:

-Talk to someone, anyone. Make it known that you are suffering.

For more information, visit the Anti-Bullying Programme from The Diana Award. Don't suffer in silence.

Latest on LBC

James incredulously asked: "And you saw them where?"

The Mainstream Media Don't Report On Brexit, Says Caller Citing Brexit Articles In The Times
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins simply does not believe that white privilege exists

White Privilege Doesn't Exist, Insists Ian Collins

1 day ago

Iain Dale Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg Does Not Rule Out Accepting A Ministerial Position If Offered

1 day ago

Ian Collins was angry that hijabs have been added to school uniform

Hijabs In School Uniforms Create Division, Says Ian Collins

2 days ago