Shadow Health Minister's Passionate Plea For More Funding For The NHS

4 January 2018, 07:45

The Shadow Health Minister has told the Conservatives to give the NHS more money to avoid the current crisis.

Around 50,000 operations have been cancelled, while senior doctors have been stations at the entrances to A&E to turn away the non-urgent cases.

Jonathan Ashworth told LBC that the Conservatives found money for the DUP and for Corporation Tax cuts, so they could make the decision to fund the health service instead.

More to follow...

Jonathan Ashworth spoke passionately about the NHS to Nick Ferrari
Jonathan Ashworth spoke passionately about the NHS to Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

Shadow Health Minister Live On LBC - In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jeremy Hunt Iain Dale

Jeremy Hunt Insists The NHS Is NOT In Crisis

19 hours ago

Chris Grayling

Chris Grayling Defends Trip To Qatar On Day Commuters Face Rail Fare Hike

1 day ago

Iain Dale

Caller Accuses Iain Dale Of Taking Bribes From Hillary Clinton To Talk Down Russia

12 days ago