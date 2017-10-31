Wife's Upsetting Account Of Husband's £1 Million Gambling Addiction

Rosa told Nick her husband, who works in the city, typically lost £5,000 a day on fixed odds betting terminals.

The caller described betting machines as “crack cocaine” and said “it breaks you, it slowly breaks you”.

In an honest account she revealed to Nick that she estimates her husband has lost up to £1 million over the years.

Replying to a question about how she feels about it, she said: “It hurts. It's not something that I want him to be doing, for himself, to see him put himself through that pain.

"But, it's an addiction like every other addiction.”