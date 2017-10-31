Wife's Upsetting Account Of Husband's £1 Million Gambling Addiction

31 October 2017, 11:54

Rosa told Nick her husband, who works in the city, typically lost £5,000 a day on fixed odds betting terminals.

The caller described betting machines as “crack cocaine” and said “it breaks you, it slowly breaks you”.

In an honest account she revealed to Nick that she estimates her husband has lost up to £1 million over the years.

Replying to a question about how she feels about it, she said: “It hurts. It's not something that I want him to be doing, for himself, to see him put himself through that pain.

"But, it's an addiction like every other addiction.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Graham Brady

Tory MP Says PM Has A "Tough Judgement" To Make Over Sex Toy Minister

18 hours ago

Ian Collins said the male sex was being "utterly maligned"

Ian Collins Says Nowadays Flirting Just Makes You A Pervert

1 day ago

Dale and Cleverly

Tory MP Believes Jeremy Corbyn Could Be Next Prime Minister

3 days ago