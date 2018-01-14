Alastair Campbell: I Hate The Term Second Referendum

Alastair Campbell believes there will be a “fresh referendum” and/or a general election but said that he now believed “Brexit will happen and it will be a disaster”.

Alastair Campbell joined Nigel Farage in the studio for a full hour.

He said he hated the term “second referendum”.

He added: "We’ve had a Referendum and we lost and you won, I accept that” but he said the public was becoming more anxious about the issue.

The former Labour director of communications told Nigel it will be a “catastrophe” for Britain and that the public was now becoming anxious as they "realise that the deal they will get will not match up to their expectations on what they thought they were going to get”.

Alastair, who said he would “keep fighting” also took listener questions during his time in the studio.

One challenged him and said “let us leave”.

Nigel Farage quipped that he was “having an almost civilised conversation with Alastair Campbell”.

You can watch the programme in full here: