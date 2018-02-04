Amazing Account From Man Who Stepped In To Help Jacob Rees-Mogg

This caller went along to hear the talk by Jacob Rees-Mogg with his son and ended up becoming a human shield.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was caught up in a scuffle as he tried to give a speech to university students in Bristol.

A caller, who wanted to be known as ‘Tom’ told Nigel Farage on LBC about the incident.

He said: “The last time I saw masked men they were trying to kill me back in Belfast”.

“I was incensed by this”, he added.

Theresa May is expected to urge all politicians to stand up for “decency, tolerance and respect” as part of plans to deal with intimidation in politics.