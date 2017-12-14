Ardent Brexiteer Urges Nigel Farage To Return To Frontline Politics

After the government was defeated in a key vote on its Brexit bill, this passionate Leave supporter urged Nigel Farage to return to frontline politics.

A Tory rebellion of 11 MPs inflicted Theresa May’s first Commons defeat on Wednesday.

It means Parliament will get a legal guarantee of a vote on the final Brexit deal struck with Brussels.

The amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill was backed by 309 to 305.

Shahbaz was unhappy with the outcome as he called Nigel to vent his frustriations.

“When are you coming back to politics,” the ardent Brexiteer asked the former Ukip leader.

Picture: LBC

He continued: “You are needed, come back to politics because Brexit is not going to happen and I’ll tell you why.

“We voted for taking control of finances, laws and borders - that’s what we voted for and we are not going to get it.

“The Prime Minister does not have a majority, second, Labour are a bunch liars - they’re traitors.

“And third of all the most unelected, corrupt department is the Lords and they’re not going to let it happen.”

Nigel agreed, as he responded: “I shudder to think when we get to Tony Blair and David Cameron’s mates.

“Hundreds of them, who were appointed to the Lords, what we are going to hear.

“So yes, I’m worried too.”