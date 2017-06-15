Britons Are United On Brexit But Parliament Isn’t, Says Nigel Farage

With Brexit talks officially set to begin on Monday, Nigel Farage fears Parliament is starting to look “wobbly” on Britain’s departure from the EU.

There was a suggestion that discussions could be delayed after any party managed to win a majority at the election.

However, Brexit Secretary David Davis and the European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier have now officially agreed to commence talks next week.

With a new poll suggesting 70 per cent of Brits are now behind Brexit - the announcement was bound to put a smile on many faces.

However, speaking on his nightly LBC show from Washington, Nigel isn’t convinced the newly elected House of Commons are as committed.

He said: “The one thing for certain on this vital issue of Brexit is the general election has not changed anyone’s mind at all.

“In fact if anything, there’s a bigger percentage wanting the government to get on with it.

“And yet we have a parliament that I think on Brexit is beginning to look a little bit wobbly.”

