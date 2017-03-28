'Brussels Is Still In Denial' Claims Nigel Farage On The Eve Before Brexit

28 March 2017, 21:32

Nigel Farage - 28th March 2017

The evening before Britain is due to trigger Article 50, Nigel Farage says the atmosphere in Brussels is disbelief.

Nigel Farage broadcasts from Brussels the evening before the UK is set to trigger Article 50.

02:12

The evening before Britain is due to trigger Article 50, Nigel Farage believes that the atmosphere in Brussels, home to the European Union parliament, is that the UK won't go ahead with it. 

He said: "I'm here in Brussels and I have to tell you that people are still in denial. They still don't think it's going to happen, that we're not really going to trigger Article 50. 

He went on to explain the process of initiating Britain's exit from the EU.

"Tomorrow at 12:30 UK time, the British ambassador will deliver a letter to Donald Tusk, the Chairman of the European Council, that will state Britain's intent to leave the European Union."

