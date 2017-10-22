Caller Tells Nigel He Is A Liar But Can't Name A Single Lie He's Told

Peter told Nigel Farage he was the "biggest conman in British political history," but when Nigel asked him to name a single lie told during the campaign he couldn't.

This caller attempted to call out Nigel Farage live on his own LBC show.

Railing against Nigel's involvement in the EU referendum, Peter said "Good morning Nigel, you are one of the biggest conmen, and a hypocrite, in British politics."

Nigel thanked Peter for the accolade before asking him to name a lie he had told during last year's campaign, "It wasn't fake news, it wasn't smoke and mirrors, there were strong arguments. I tell you what, you give me one lie that I told during the referendum, just give me one."

But he couldn't.

"This is really poor quality stuff.

"You were going to give me a lie, please give me a lie," Nigel replied.

After failing at the second time of asking, Nigel thanked Peter for his call and moved on.

