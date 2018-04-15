"Where Is The Left?" This Caller's Powerful Plea For Political Support

Syrians are terrified of the UK and US government, not Assad's regime, says this caller who has a Christian Syrian wife.

Jess told Nigel Farage he doesn't think Assad was behind the chemical attack Theresa May used as justification for air strikes in Syria.

"For me, I feel like it was staged.

"Why, who knows?

"It certainly wasn't the Syrian government.

"I believe it would have been the terror groups on the ground there.

But he made a powerful plea for political support.

"Where is the left?" he asked.

"Where is the million people who marched against the war in Iraq?

"Where are you?"

Nigel Farage corrected Jess, saying: "I think they're out there Jess."

"They're looking for leadership and from Jeremy Corbyn this morning they've got precious little that.