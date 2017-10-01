Catalonia Caller Describes Scenes Of Panic And Fear During Independence Referendum

Riot police have been deployed, and used rubber bullets, to try and shut down the Catalan referendum.

Catalonia's emergency services say 38 people have been injured in clashes with Spanish police during today's indepenence vote.

Rubber bullets were fired into crowds during a sit-down protest in Barcelona.

Spain's central government ordered officers to shut down polling stations across the region in what it says is an illegal referendum.

Louise is in a town south west of Barcelona, she told Nigel Farage on LBC people are very scared.