Forget The Doom-Mongering, Nigel Farage Has Some Positive Brexit News

Nigel Farage is fed up with the media’s negative outlook on Brexit, so he decided to shine some light on the recent positive news about Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

There was no mention of the words “despite Brexit” in the LBC presenter’s enlightening briefing, which he delivered live from Strasbourg.

Nigel highlighted how tourism to Britain had risen by seven per cent since the referendum, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The British Retail Consortium is also reporting a jump in sales of 2.4 per cent since last August.

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are higher since the vote to Leave and Brexit has made Britain more competitive in manufacturing since last year.

London has also maintained its position as the world’s number one global financial centre by extending its lead over New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Surprisingly the London Evening Standard failed to put this on their front page,” Nigel said.

“Perhaps it’s something to do with their editor, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne and an ardent Remainer.

“Folks there is plenty of good, positive news out there but as I say you will not get it from the BBC.”

