'We Have Won The War' Declares An Euphoric Farage On Triggering Article 50

29 March 2017, 20:05

Nigel Farage - 29th March 2017

Today is the day that Nigel Farage has been campaigning for for 25 years.

'Today We Have Won The War' Says A Happy Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage gives his take on the UK triggering Article 50.

01:53

The UK has begun the formal process of leaving the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50. 

A relieved and euphoric Nigel Farage declared: "Today was a very big day for me because 25 years ago I decided to embark upon the campaign that seemed to be to all of those around me - and many times myself - a pretty futile and hopeless campaign to get Britain out of the European Union. 

"Today we have won the war and there is no turning back."

