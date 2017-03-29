'We Have Won The War' Declares An Euphoric Farage On Triggering Article 50

Now Discussing
29 March 2017, 20:05
Today is the day that Nigel Farage has been campaigning for for 25 years.
'Today We Have Won The War' Says A Happy Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage gives his take on the UK triggering Article 50.
01:53
The UK has begun the formal process of leaving the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50.
A relieved and euphoric Nigel Farage declared: "Today was a very big day for me because 25 years ago I decided to embark upon the campaign that seemed to be to all of those around me - and many times myself - a pretty futile and hopeless campaign to get Britain out of the European Union.
"Today we have won the war and there is no turning back."