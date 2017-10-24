Farage: Government Policy Is To Make Syria Safer, But Put Britain In Danger

24 October 2017, 20:15

Government policy is making Syria safer yet Britain more dangerous by allowing UK jihadis to return, Nigel Farage has said.

The outspoken politician slammed ministers for their “crazy” stance on dealing with British citizens who travel to fight for Isis.

Earlier this week Conservative Rory Stewart said the only way to deal tackle British Isis fighters would be to kill them in “almost every case”.

Yet, Nigel branded the government “desperately weak” for its handling of jihadis who have returned to the UK after fighting in Syria.

During a passionate rant on Tuesday, the LBC presenter said: “There's something grossly inconsistent and crazy.

“I really do think that the government has been desperately weak on this issue and have made this country a much less safe place, whilst they want to make Syria as safe as they possibly can - I don't get it.”

