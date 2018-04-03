Farage Tells Sadiq Khan: Get To Grips With Crime Instead Of Attacking Trump

Sadiq Khan should spend less time publicly criticising Donald Trump and instead spend more time getting to grips with crime in London, Nigel Farage has said.

Murders in the capital for March have now reached a record high, figures show.

It’s after a 17-year-old girl was killed in north London on Monday night - one of two teenagers shot in the city yesterday.

Picture: LBC/PA

The girl, named located in Tottenham as Tanesha Melbourne is said to have died in her mother’s arms, according to witnesses.

Giving his take on the record murder rate - Nigel issued a direct message to the Mayor of London.

“I’d never thought I’d see the day where the murder rate in London would over take that of New York,” he said during his show from Colorado, US.

“I wonder whether the London Mayor Sadiq Khan should spend a bit less time slagging off Donald Trump and a bit more time getting to grips with crime in London.

“Clearly we have a really bad problem.”