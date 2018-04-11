I’m A Trump Supporter, But His Response To Syria Has Me Worried: Farage

Nigel Farage has been a steadfast supporter of Donald Trump for a long time, but the US President’s response to recent events in Syria has him worried.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump warned Russia should “get ready” for missiles to be fired at Syria.

It’s in response to an alleged chemical attack in Douma on Saturday which is said to have killed dozens.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Giving his reaction, Nigel said he had backed Trump on many things, but questioned his response to Syria.

He said: “I, as a Trump supporter, have been very concerned over the last couple of days about where this is all leading.

“If a big military strike was launched and Assad was got rid of, I think those horrible images that you saw of those children suffering after that chemical attack, I think you’d see more of that.

“I am very cautious about us going to war, our track record over the course of the last few years on this is very bad indeed.”