Farage: UK Government Needs To Give Assange Clarity Over US Extradition

This is the one point about the Julian Assange case that Nigel Farage has labelled “really unfair”.

On Tuesday the Wikileaks founder lost the first stage of a court fight to get a UK arrest warrant against him dropped.

He faces arrest if he leaves the Ecuadorean embassy in London for breaking his bail conditions when he went entered the building in 2012.

Mr Assange has long feared if he leaves he could be extradited to the US to face prosecution for publishing classified information through Wikileaks.

The UK government has refused to guarantee whether he will be extradited - a point Nigel described as “really unfair”.

Picture: PA/LBC

Broadcasting from Strasbourg he said: “Mr Assange is not keen to be taken in to the American judicial system and I can’t say that I blame him.

“As much as I am critical of the European Arrest Warrant, in some ways I’m ever more critical of the extradition treaty that the Labour government signed up with the Americans.

“A friend of mine was actually deported under this treaty and you can be taken off to America without any evidence having to be provided.

“That strikes me as being fundamentally wrong.”