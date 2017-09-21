Farage’s Brilliant Response To Claim That Nigels Are On The Verge Of Extinction

Official figures show not a single baby born in Britain was given the name Nigel in Britain last year, but Nigel Farage insists it has nothing to do with him.

In total, there were 18 Corbyns, 19 Theresas and 39 Borises born in England and Wales.

Pro-EU campaigners have suggested the demise of Nigels was all down to the former Ukip leader himself.

But speaking on his nightly LBC from Prague, he was sure it had nothing to do with him.

He quipped: “The name is believed to have a Celtic origin that means champ or champion.

“Post-war, the baby boomers, there were quite a few Nigels around the peak year was 1964 which happens to be the year of which I was born in, which it was the 23rd most popular name.

“It has been in terminal decline before I was well known and before Brexit, it really isn't all my fault.”