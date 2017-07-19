Father Of Six Jacob Rees-Mogg Has Never Changed A Nappy In His Life

He may have just become a father for the sixth time, but Jacob Rees-Mogg has told Nigel Farage he has never changed a nappy in his life.

Earlier this month the Tory backbencher became an internet hit after he announced on Instagram the name of his new baby boy.

Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher joins Jacob’s other children Peter, Mary, Thomas, Anselm and Alfred.

So, how hands on is Mr Rees-Mogg with his family? Nigel asked how the nappy changing was going…

“The nanny does it brilliantly,” the MP for North East Somerset quipped much to Nigel’s amusement.

“I’ve made no pretence to be a modern man at all, ever,” Mr Rees-Mogg continued. “I’m probably as modern as you are.”

Nigel replied: “Have you ever changed a nappy Jacob?”

“No I haven’t,” he said. “I don’t think nanny would approve because I’m sure she’d think I wouldn’t do it properly.

Thank you so much for the almost overwhelming number of kind messages, Helena and I are deeply grateful. Thanks also to Mr Keith Duncan and the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for the safe delivery of all six. A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

“Bearing in mind this is the nanny that has worked for my family - in September, 52 years - so she knows a thing or two about doing it properly.”

