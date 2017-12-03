Nigel Farage Takes Apart The Moral Indignation That Met Trump's Retweets

Trump's tweeting of Britain First videos was in poor taste, but it doesn't put him in the same league as Ceausescu, Nigel Farage says.

Last week Donald Trump retweeted Britain First's deputy leader Jayda Fransen. The extremist had originally tweeted videos with Islamophobic themes.

The reaction to the American president's behaviour was vociferous, being met with widespread outcry and condemnation as well as a demand for Number 10 to cancel his planned state visit.

Nigel Farage mocked the extolling of "moral indignation," arguing that the USA's premier has no idea who Britain First even are.

He said: "The Trump tweets, the row, the furore, the level of moral indignation that we've heard on our radios and seen on our televisions.

"I said on the day I though it was perhaps in poor taste to do this but I don't think he had a clue who Britain First are.

"There have been calls for him to be banned, he mustn't visit the country, Chris Bryant even suggesting we arrest him for race hate crime.

"We've had state visits from Hirohito, all sorts of people from the Arab world who perhaps don't behave very well towards women, or gays, or anybody else.

"I mean Ceausescu. We've had tyrants come here on state visits over the years, and yet we're trying to stop Trump."

