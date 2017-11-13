Former Citizen Of Iran Warns “You Don’t Mess With These Countries”

This caller used to live in Iran until she was “pushed out” during the revolution. She’s told Nigel Farage exactly why “you don’t mess” with such countries.

Emily made the comments after Boris Johnson apologised to a British woman who's in jail in Iran after he mistakenly said she'd been training journalists in the country.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family have always said she was on holiday.

She's been in prison for 19 months and there are concerns the Foreign Secretary's comments could lead to her sentence being extended

Discussing the story on his nightly LBC show, Nigel, who was in Strasbourg, said Mr Johnson’s apology should have come sooner.

It prompted Emily to get in touch, who cited her own personal experience to issue a grave warning.

She told the LBC presenter: “I like the Iranian people, however, on that note you don’t mess with these countries.

“These countries they must look at us like we’re crazy, that’s not even the right word, I even find this quite scary what is happening right now.

“Even if she was doing what Boris said she was doing, what [is Boris] doing that saying that to a country like that?”