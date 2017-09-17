"I'm Glad Boris Has Reintroduced A Pure Brexit Voice To The Cabinet"

17 September 2017, 11:54

Nigel Farage argued that the Foreign Secretary's intervention on Saturday was an important move to reignite hard Brexit feelings in the cabinet.

This morning Nigel Farage said he was glad Boris had renewed the, previously discredited, £350m pledge made during the referendum campaign.

The Foreign Secretary's 4,000 word newspaper article yesterday has been viewed as a challenge to Theresa May's leadership.

But he has been accused of "backseat driving" by Home Secretary Amber Rudd over the Brexit blueprint put forward in the column.

Nigel Farage said: "Actually we've not heard the pure Brexit voice from anybody in the cabinet for a very, very long time.

"I've been wondering, what on Earth has happened to them? What are they putting in the water at those cabinet meetings?

"I think what Boris has done, is help to reenergise the Leave debate.

"Already Michael Gove and Priti Patel have come to his side."



