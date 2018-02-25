Heated Debate As Nigel Farage Comes Face To Face With Stop Brexit Campaigner

Femi Oluwole has been a regular caller to The Nigel Farage Show. When both men came face to face for the first time it resulted in a heated debate.

Femi Oluwole is a spokesman for a movement of young people who want to stop Brexit calling themselves ‘Our Future, Our Choice’.

On their website they describe themselves as “a group of angry, determined young people who think Brexit is a disaster and should be stopped”.

He told Nigel Farage the UK had enjoyed “EU a-la-carte” by choosing which parts it wanted.

He said: "We have a special position withing EU framework. We have a bunch of exceptions other countries don't benefit from".

Things kicked off when it came to the issue of the NHS.

He told Nigel that EU immigration was not threatening the country but keeping it alive.

Femi challenged Nigel over comments he made during the EU Referendum.

Nigel said the NHS was a contentious issue” during EU Referendum campaign but not as contentious as other issue.

