"Help Us" Says Caller With Family In Caribbean Islands

A caller who has family in Saint Martin and Anguilla says they need help. He feels the foreign aid budget should to be used for this "real emergency".

Barry told Nigel Farage he has family in the islands devastated by hurricane Irma "who are surviving on canned food because fresh food is a bit hard to come by at the moment".

He added: "At night they've got no electricity and they are living by candles".

Nigel Farage was discussing the issue after it’s emerged that UK territories hit by the hurricane are 'too wealthy' to tap into Britain’s £13bn foreign aid budget.

Listen to Barry's call for help in the video at the top of this page.