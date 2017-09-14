Hurricane Irma: Nigel Farage's Passionate Plea to Prime Minister

Nigel Farage passionately called on the Prime Minister to “tear the rules up” or introduce emergency legislation and send foreign aid money to the UK Territories devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Nigel Farage said it was “pathetic” we can’t spend our foreign aid money to help our own. It’s a “complete and utter joke,” he added.

He was discussing the issue on his LBC show after it emerged that UK territories hit by Irma are 'too wealthy' to tap into Britain’s £13bn foreign aid budget.