Iain Dale: Priti Patel’s Political Career Is Now In Complete Tatters

Iain Dale believes Priti Patel’s political career is in “complete tatters” following her Cabinet resignation on Wednesday.

Ms Patel stepped down as International Development Secretary after it was revealed she held unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians in August.

She said her actions “fell below the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated”.

Iain joined Nigel Farage in the LBC studio as the news broke at about 7:15pm to give his reaction to the news.

He told the Ukip MEP: “She saw herself as a future leader of the Conservative Party and her political career now is in complete tatters.

“I don’t think there’s any coming back this, certainly not to lead the Conservative Party.

“Cabinet ministers have come back, Liam Fox resigned in vaguely similar circumstances back in 2012 and he has come back in to the Cabinet.”

Iain added Ms Patel’s actions were a “clear breach of the ministerial code” after it also emerged she held two meetings without government officials present in September.

“It’s pretty elementary that if you’re in a foreign country and you speak to foreign politicians you have to have an advisor with you.

“Or you have to tell the ambassador, the Foreign Secretary or the Prime Minister - it’s not rocket science.”