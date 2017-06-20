It’s 50-50 On Whether Theresa May Is Still PM At Christmas, Nigel Farage Predicts

20 June 2017, 20:20

Nigel Farage has given Theresa May just a 50 per cent chance of remaining Prime Minister until Christmas.

Nigel Farage: It’s 50/50 On Whether Theresa May Is Still PM By Christmas

Nigel Farage: It’s 50/50 On Whether Theresa May Is Still PM By Christmas

00:00:39

The outspoken LBC presenter made the prediction on the eve of the Queen’s Speech.

With less than 24 hours until the prestigious ceremony, it’s reported Mrs May is still trying to broker a deal with the DUP in order to secure her majority in the Commons.

After a disastrous few months for the Conservative leader there has been much talk on whether she can cling on to power.

Nigel Farage Theresa May

But, speaking on his nightly LBC show, Nigel made this prediction as it was "quite clear" the Prime Minister wasn't enjoying the job.

“Provided they get this government off the ground there will come a time over the course of this summer when they’ll be great pressure on her to go,” he said.

“Not to be seen to be pushed, but given the option of walking out on her own.

“I’d say it’s 50-50 whether she’s still here at Christmas, I really would.”

You can watch Nigel’s prediction in full at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien next to some flags

Brexit Supporter Voted To “Take Back Control” But Can’t Name James One EU Law
Nigel Farage Day of Rage

Nigel Farage Has A Stern Message For The “Day Of Rage” Protesters
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU