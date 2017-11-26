LBC's Fishing Trip With Nigel Farage

Nigel highlights the plight of the British fisherman, and is intercepted by the UK Border Force in the process.

Back in August, LBC Presenter Nigel Farage went to Ramsgate and met Eddie on his fishing boat, ‘The Boy Joshua’.

The aim of the trip was to examine the impact of the Common Fisheries Policy which is set and regulated by the European Union.

Nigel in conversation with Eddie. Picture: LBC

The Common Fisheries Policy was first introduced in the 1970s. It aims to ensure that fishing and aquaculture are environmentally, economically and socially sustainable and that they provide a source of healthy food for EU citizens.

According to 2015 figures, the UK fishing industry is made up of more than 6,000 vessels, landing 708,000 tonnes of fish worth £775m.

Nigel discovered that Eddie and son Joshua could not earn a living with their current quota, as well as having to share their fishing waters with other European nations.

Nigel at sea. Picture: LBC

Eddie said he was throwing away more and more dead fish: "It depends, some we can get back in alive but at the end of the day there are some we can't get out the net quick enough, there are that many of them.

"Skate used to be a very big catch for us until about 2007 when our fishery department decided they were going to ramp up the rules and try and destroy us.

"There's just a few of us left now, we are a dying industry, when we could be a nice little profitable business, employing people and putting money into the community."

Nigel speaks to the Border Force. Picture: LBC

During the trip Nigel even had a run in with the Border Force.

