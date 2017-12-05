Man Who Fought Isis Tells Nigel: The UK Treated Me Worse Than A Terrorist

A British man who volunteered as a sniper for the Kurdish Peshmerga in the fight against Isis has told Nigel Farage he was treated “worse than a terrorist” when he returned home.

A report released on Tuesday revealed the Manchester Arena bombing may have been avoided if information about the attacker had been handled differently.

MI5 had Salman Abedi listed as a "subject of interest" years before he went on to kill 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

But an official review found fresh intelligence received at the start of this year wasn't "fully appreciated at the time”.

During a discussion on the matter Alan called Nigel to talk about his situation.

He argued that jihadis returning to the UK from Iraq and Syria were being treated “like they’ve been on a package holiday”.

Speaking about his quest abroad to fight Isis, the caller said he was treated “worse than a terrorist” when he returned to the UK by security services.

“I was a sniper volunteer for the Kurdish Peshmerga for two years fighting Isis,” he said.

“We are treating these people as if they’ve been on a package holiday.

“Not that they’ve been away committing murder, mass rape, mass child molestation and we are allowing them to walk our streets.

“Do you know something Nigel? Returning Isis to this country are getting less harassment than I get from UK security services and I’m not joking.”

