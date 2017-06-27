Nigel Farage: A Small Minority Of People Feel "European"

27 June 2017, 20:42

Nigel Farage: A Small Minority Of People Feel "European"

Nigel Farage: A Small Minority Of People Feel "European"

00:01:51

Nigel Farage says that despite the EU's best efforts, "the French feel French, the Germans feel German"

Caller Ross asked the LBC presenter “what makes the UK different from the EEC?”

Farage replied: “We have a common language, a common culture. A common shared history.

“Ultimately we would stand up and be prepared to make sacrifices to help each other.”

Nigel Farage Ross

He also corrected Ross saying that the EEC is now the EU, and continued:

“It’s still only a small minority that feel European.

“The majority of people across this United Kingdom, identify first and foremost with their United Kingdom or British identity, we don’t recognise Europe as being the same thing.”

Watch the whole clip above.

Latest on LBC

DUP and Tory deal

James O'Brien: "We Don't Do Objectivity Anymore"

Nigel Farage Brexit

The UK Staying Together Is "A Good Thing" Says Nigel Farage

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU