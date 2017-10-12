Nigel Farage Calls Out The Government's “Hypocrisy" Over British Jihadis

Nigel Farage has blasted the government over the “hypocritical” way it handles British jihadis.

On Thursday it was reported UK jihadist Sally Jones had been killed by a US drone strike in Syria.

The former punk rocker from Kent fled to Syria with her son in 2013 and became a leading recruitment officer for Islamic State.

The Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, said Jones, dubbed the “White Widow”, was a “legitimate target”.

In a press briefing he warned any British national in Iraq of Syria fighting alongside a terror organisation “run the risk, every hour of every day, of being on the wrong end of an RAF or USAF missile.”

But, Nigel highlighted two areas where he felt the government were being very hypocritical.

Broadcasting from New York, the LBC presenter said: “It’s all well and good the government saying these people are legitimate targets.

“As I said to you earlier, David Cameron directly ordering strikes that have killed British passport holders fighting for IS over in Syria.

“Yet when it comes to the call… that we should ban anyone from coming back into our country who’ve fought for ISIS - an estimated 400 people who’d fought over there - so far we've only stopped one person from coming back in.”

He added: “So it's ok to bomb them and kill them when they're out there in Syria but equally it's fine to let them back in the United Kingdom - something wrong there I suggest.

“Also, interestingly, the Conservative government, the last one and this one, are perfectly happy to kill British citizens out in Syria yet of course we've never, ever, ever use the death penalty for anybody here in this country.”

Watch above and see if you agree with Nigel Farage.