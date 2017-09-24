Nigel Farage Categorically Denies He Is Starting A New Political Party

24 September 2017, 14:15

Several Sunday newspapers have reported the former UKIP leader intends to form a new splinter group, so now Nigel rejected their claims live on air.

The Times, Express and Daily Mail all claimed today that Nigel Farage intends to form a "UKIP Mk2" political party, so he took to LBC to refute their claims.

He said: "There are a lot of stories in the newspapers today saying that I'm going to form a splinter UKIP party.

"One of the candidates in UKIP's upcoming leadership election, the most controversial of them, is Anne Marie Waters who takes a very hardline position on Islam.

"The story is if she becomes UKIP leader then I'm walking out and forming a new, breakaway, splinter party which I will lead.

"Can I just tell you, all those articles you read in the newspapers, every single one, is wrong. I won't be.

"I will not be forming a new, breakaway splinter party and I haven't, as far as the UKIP leadership election is concerned, committed myself to anybody publicly."

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Londoners Should Be Angry With Uber, Not TfL
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage confused

Raging Caller Takes On Nigel For Telling “Whopping Lies” About Refugees

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"
Nigel Farage june election

Nigel Farage: I Might Stand In General Election

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU