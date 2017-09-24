Nigel Farage Categorically Denies He Is Starting A New Political Party

Several Sunday newspapers have reported the former UKIP leader intends to form a new splinter group, so now Nigel rejected their claims live on air.

The Times, Express and Daily Mail all claimed today that Nigel Farage intends to form a "UKIP Mk2" political party, so he took to LBC to refute their claims.

He said: "There are a lot of stories in the newspapers today saying that I'm going to form a splinter UKIP party.

"One of the candidates in UKIP's upcoming leadership election, the most controversial of them, is Anne Marie Waters who takes a very hardline position on Islam.

"The story is if she becomes UKIP leader then I'm walking out and forming a new, breakaway, splinter party which I will lead.

"Can I just tell you, all those articles you read in the newspapers, every single one, is wrong. I won't be.

"I will not be forming a new, breakaway splinter party and I haven't, as far as the UKIP leadership election is concerned, committed myself to anybody publicly."

