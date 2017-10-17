Nigel Farage Goes Ballistic At Caller Who Accuses Him Of Colluding With Putin

17 October 2017, 20:31

This is the explosive moment an LBC caller tried to accuse Nigel Farage of having secret links with Vladimir Putin.

Rodney in Bradford originally rang up to tell the LBC presenter he was part of the global elite.

But then in an unexpected turn of events, the caller alleged that Nigel had secret ties with Moscow.

Putin Farage
Picture: PA/LBC

The accusation almost sent Nigel purple with rage, as he demanded Rodney came up with some substantive evidence to back up the outlandish claim.

“How dare you come on the radio and accuse me of that if you’ve got no evidence to back it up, how dare you,” Nigel roared.

Still unable to back up his allegations, Rodney stood firm, adding: “You will be found out.”

But, this only added fuel to the fire, as Nigel thundered once more: “Rodney, who do you think you are to go around making accusations like that are based on nothing at all.”

As the row rumbled on, Nigel offered Rodney and other listeners some future advice.

“Always best in life when you attack people to have some evidence to substantiate it.”

Watch the most heated clash yet above.

