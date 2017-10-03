Nigel Farage Has Some More Good Brexit News You Won’t Hear Anywhere Else

Nigel Farage is fed up with the under-reporting of positive Brexit news, so he’s taken it upon himself to keep you inundated.

Broadcasting from the inner workings of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the outspoken LBC presenter compiled a list of the latest good economic news to come from Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

From the UK ranking higher than Japan as the eighth most competitive economy to Britain’s world exports growing at 12 per cent in a year.

Watch Nigel deliver his list in full above, because he’s sure you “won’t hear a briefing like that on the BBC”.