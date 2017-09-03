Nigel Farage: I Love Europe, Just Don't Want To Be Part Of The EU

Nigel Farage insists he loves Europe, just doesn't want to be a part of the European Union.

On his new Sunday show, Nigel was discussing the upcoming German election between Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz.

But Joe in London tweeted to Nigel's new Sunday show on LBC to say: "When we're out of the EU, who gives a damn about Germany and Merkel."

Nigel Farage told of his love for Europe
Nigel Farage told of his love for Europe. Picture: LBC / iStock

Nigel's response was so passionate: "Joe, do you know, when we're out of the EU, we will give a damn about other European countries.

"We love Europe. We want to have our holidays and our trade and our cooperation and all the sensible things that good next- door neighbours should want to do.

"From the Brexit position, what we didn't want to be is governed by their undemocratic institutions. We'd rather do that for ourselves."

