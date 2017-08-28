Nigel Farage: I Was Wrong, Jeremy Corbyn Has No Principles

Nigel Farage held his hands up and admitted his previous praise for Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit was wrong.

The Labour Party has been accused of betraying voters after Sir Keir Starmer proposed to keep Britain inside the bloc’s single market after March 2019.

The shadow Brexit secretary plans to table an amendment to the “Repeal Bill” later this year, which would see the call put to the Commons.

Picture: PA/LBC

During the election campaign, Mr Corbyn insisted Britain would be leaving the single market once the two-year talks are over.

Speaking on his nightly LBC show, Nigel, who had previously welcomed the Labour leader’s clear stance, slammed Mr Corbyn for this latest revelation.

He roared: “I was wrong, completely wrong, because clearly there isn't much principle at all with Corbyn, clearly he's bowing to pressure from his backbenchers.”

Nigel continued: “I think that Corbyn has devalued himself because one of things about Corbyn is he's been seen to be somebody who's straight and clearly on this he has bent, he has buckled and I have to say I think that Labour voters out there in that general election have effectively been deceived by Mr Corbyn and the Labour Party.”

