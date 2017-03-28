Nigel Farage: If Brexit Is A Failure, I'll Move Abroad

28 March 2017, 12:04

Nigel Farage: If Brexit Is A Disaster, I'll Move Abroad

01:09

Nigel Farage has told his LBC show that if Brexit is a disaster, he'll go and live abroad.

Speaking to Tony, a Remainer, on his show, he was asked if he'd quit politics if the decision to leave the EU end up a disaster.

And Nigel responded: "There isn’t much of a tradition here, is there?"

He then criticised Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown for failing to apologise for their poor decisions in government.

But asked what he will do if things go wrong, adding: "Tony, if Brexit is a disaster, I will go and live abroad. I'll go and live somewhere else.

"But do you know what Tony, it isn’t going to be a disaster. We’ve just managed to get ourselves in a lifeboat off the Titanic. The EU does not work."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Angry

The Nigel Farage Show: Live At 7pm

Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack
James O'Brien Fist

James O'Brien's Perfect Reaction To People Stirring Up Hate

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

2 months ago

Nigel Farage Talks

Farage: Those Decrying The Trump Ban Are Guilty Of "Rank Hypocrisy"

1 month ago

Nigel Farage 21st February 2017

"I've Never Heard Such Baloney!" Farage Left Outraged Over Caller's EU Statistics

1 month ago

Nigel Farage New York

Farage: The Moment That Made Me An Enemy Of The EU

2 months ago