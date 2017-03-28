Nigel Farage: If Brexit Is A Failure, I'll Move Abroad

Nigel Farage has told his LBC show that if Brexit is a disaster, he'll go and live abroad.

Speaking to Tony, a Remainer, on his show, he was asked if he'd quit politics if the decision to leave the EU end up a disaster.

And Nigel responded: "There isn’t much of a tradition here, is there?"

He then criticised Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown for failing to apologise for their poor decisions in government.

But asked what he will do if things go wrong, adding: "Tony, if Brexit is a disaster, I will go and live abroad. I'll go and live somewhere else.

"But do you know what Tony, it isn’t going to be a disaster. We’ve just managed to get ourselves in a lifeboat off the Titanic. The EU does not work."