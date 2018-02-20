Nigel Farage Shows Corbyn How To Respond To An Allegation

Jeremy Corbyn has attacked the right-wing press after a series of stories about his Cold War past - so Nigel Farage decided to show him how you should really respond to an allegation.

The Labour leader warned “change is coming” as he rubbished claims that he passed information to an agent of the Czech StB intelligence agency during the 1980s.

Picture: Jeremy Corbyn/LBC

In a video posted on his social media, Mr Corbyn attacked The Sun, The Mail, The Telegraph and The Express for going a “little James Bond”.

While discussing the latest on this story, Nigel received a message from a listen who asked: “Are you going to tell us how many times you’ve met Putin?”

In the last few days The Sun, The Mail, The Telegraph and The Express have gone a little bit James Bond.



We've got news for the billionaire, tax exile press barons: Change is coming. pic.twitter.com/3ehSKfaAgZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 20, 2018

So, the LBC presenter decided to show Mr Corbyn how to really respond to an allegation.

He quipped: “This is nonsense, this is a left-wing press conspiracy, it’s been written up in The Guardian and the BBC and the New York Times.

“It’s outrageous that I should be asked questions like this, it’s wrong! It’s morally, completely wrong!”

But then, taking a more serious tone, he simply added: “No is the answer, never.”

Watch in full above.