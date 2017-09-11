Nigel Farage Lets Rip At The BBC During His Toughest Condemnation Yet

Nigel Farage has demanded an apology from the BBC during what he described as his toughest condemnation of the state broadcaster yet.

The LBC presenter was furious over an interview the broadcaster aired which claimed he had “blood on his hands” following the killing of a Polish man in Essex last year.

Last week a teenage boy was sentenced to three years for the manslaughter of Arkadiusz Jozwik in Harlow.

The 40-year-old’s death in August 2016 was initially treated as a possible hate crime, but that theory was later discounted.

In a BBC interview broadcast days after the killing, one local resident argued Nigel had contributed to his death and that he had “blood on his hands”.

Now that the case has concluded, Nigel used his nightly LBC show to set the record straight in this incredibly impassioned rant.

Broadcasting from Strasbourg, he fumed: “Frankly I am disgusted with this. What the BBC did was to directly, directly promote hatred, division, not just within our communities but directly against me.

“Frankly this isn’t good enough, I demand an apology from the journalists who cooked up this story, who egged on the witness in the way that he did and I shall be writing to Lord Hall, the director general of the BBC, demanding an apology.

“It is outrageous that we all pay this money, forced to or we go to prison, for an organisation that pretends to be a neutral broadcaster and the reality is anything but.”

Watch Nigel's very passionate take in full above.