Nigel Farage Meets Marine Le Pen: The Full Interview

15 March 2017, 19:00

39:54

This is the remarkable full interview between Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen, the controversial right wing leader of France's Front National.

- WATCH: Marine Le Pen Slams "Inconsistent" Theresa May
- Le Pen Tells Farage: Britain Found "Keys To Prison" With Brexit

In the extended one to one, Farage and Le Pen dug into the biggest issues of 2017 - from Brexit to Trump, as well as the rise of the right across Europe.

You can watch the full interview in English above.

The Nigel Farage Show, Mon-Thu, 7pm-8pm

 

