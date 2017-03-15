Nigel Farage Meets Marine Le Pen: The Full Interview

Nigel Farage Meets Marine Le Pen: The Full Interview 39:54

This is the remarkable full interview between Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen, the controversial right wing leader of France's Front National.

In the extended one to one, Farage and Le Pen dug into the biggest issues of 2017 - from Brexit to Trump, as well as the rise of the right across Europe.

You can watch the full interview in English above.

