Nigel Farage Dismisses Speculation He’s Planning To Launch A New Political Party

Nigel Farage insists he's not going to launch a new political party. He was speaking exclusively on his LBC Sunday show.

Speculation has increased with Ukip potentially facing another leadership contest.

Current leader Henry Bolton says the party "is probably over" if he's forced out after a special meeting of its ruling body.

Speaking on LBC Nigel Farage admitted he was worried about the way the Brexit argument is going but denied plans for a new political party.

He said: “I’m certainly concerned about the state of UKip”.

Nigel said he has “had conversations about bringing people together to get the Brexit campaign firing again on all cylinders" but wasn't planning a new political party.

He said: “Am I on the verge of forming a new party? Absolutely Not. It isn’t going to happen”.

Nigel Farage was the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2016.