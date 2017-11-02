Nigel Farage On Catalonia: Fighting For Independence Sometimes Means Jail Time

Those that are fighting for independence sometimes frankly have to go to prison en route to get what they want, said Nigel Farage as he gave his assessment on the latest developments in Catalan.

Eight former members of the Catalan government are being kept in custody while they're investigated over last week's declaration of independence.

Spain's state prosecutor has also asked for a European arrest warrant to be issued for the region's sacked leader Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Belgium.

Picture: PA/LBC

Broadcasting from New York, Nigel said Mr Puigdemont was “wrong” to “disappear off to Brussels”.

He said: “One minute he declares a [Unilateral Declaration of Independence] the next he's slapped down by Mariano Rajoy and the Spanish government and before you know it he's on a plane and off in Brussels.

“I don't think that of itself is particularly impressive.

“I think those that are fighting for independence sometimes frankly have to go to prison en route to get what they want.”

