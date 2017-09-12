The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Here From 7pm

The Nigel Farage Show: 12th September 2017

Nigel Farage is ready to take your calls from the heart of the European Parliament and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The LBC presenter wants to hear what you think of the biggest stories of the day as he broadcasts live from Strasbourg.

Call Nigel on 0345 60 60 973, text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show, Mon-Thurs, 7-8pm and Sundays from 10am, only on LBC.