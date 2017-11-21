Nigel Farage Shuts Down Caller Who Accuses Him Of "Jumping Ship" On Brexit

Nigel Farage had a swift and stern response to this caller who accused him of “jumping ship” on Brexit.

Laurence attacked the LBC presenter for “letting everybody down”, claiming he’d taken a back seat since the EU referendum.

His remarks came as Brexit supporting Cabinet members agreed the UK should pay more money to the EU as it leaves.

Although no formal offer will be made until the EU agrees to turn talks to trade, it’s reported the sum could be up to £40bn.

But, Nigel rebuked any accusation that he'd abandoned the Brexit cause as he demanded the caller provided specific evidence to firm up his argument.

“I’m leading a growing group of Eurosceptics from across Europe in Brussels and Strasbourg,” Nigel retorted while broadcasting from Lichtenstein.

“I’m still fully engaged as an elected MEP, I haven’t jumped anywhere,” the Ukip politician added.

Watch the clash in full above.